Alipurduar: Persistent heat forces primary schools to hold morning classes

Alipurduar: Students in Alipurduar district are falling ill almost daily due to the ongoing scorching heat. To address this condition, the District Primary School Council (DPSC) has decided to hold morning classes in all primary schools starting Tuesday, if the weather does



not improve.

The maximum temperature at present hovers around 36 degrees Celsius. However, due to excessive humidity, it feels like 50 degrees by 10 am. The DPSC hopes that morning classes will provide relief to students from the intense heat.

This decision will affect 838 primary schools in the district. Although the initial focus is on primary students, the District Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Department has requested higher authorities to implement morning classes for secondary and higher secondary schools as well.

The Meteorological department forecasts that the uncomfortable weather will persist in the Dooars region for the next seven days.

DPSC Chairman Paritosh Barman said: “This weather is making students and teachers unwell. Many are getting sick. Considering all aspects, we have had a meeting with the District School Inspector (Primary) and decided to start morning classes from Tuesday if the weather conditions

do not improve.”