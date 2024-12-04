Alipurduar: One held for smuggling potatoes

Alipurduar: A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle Bengal-grown potatoes to Assam using fake documents, despite the state’s ban on potato exports. This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent statement calling for a ban to reduce potato prices.

A gang was sending potatoes to Assam under the false pretense of originating from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh. Late on Tuesday, the Boxirhat Police Station in Cooch Behar intercepted a vehicle at a Naka point on the Assam-Bengal border. The vehicle was carrying the contraband potatoes, which were being sent via a broker.

Upon questioning the driver, Rabi Saha, the police grew suspicious. A search revealed sacks of potatoes hidden inside the vehicle. Saha was arrested and investigations are underway to identify others involved in the operation.