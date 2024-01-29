Alipurduar: Officials bring government closer to people

Alipurduar: Top officials of the Alipurduar district administration, including District Magistrate R Vimala and District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi, are reaching remote areas of the district as part of the state government’s new initiative ‘Samasya Samadhan — Jan Sanjog’ programme.



Residents of the area appreciate the efforts of the district’s top officials in addressing and highlighting their problems.

Since its launch, District Magistrate R Vimala and District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi have visited outlying villages like Panijhora, Godal Forest Busty, and Lepchakha within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Spending hours in tribal villages, they listen to local concerns, providing swift insights on issue resolution.

District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “People pointed out certain problems. These issues will be addressed immediately. We have gathered all the necessary information.” Y Raghuvanshi assured locals in every village that, regardless of the problem’s magnitude, if they contact him, he will understand the matter and attempt to resolve it. He encouraged all to visit his office and contact him directly.

Many individuals are bringing up personal problems and highlighting small local issues to the administrative heads. The villagers are appreciative of having top officials in their village. Francis Toppo of Pani Jhora Basti of Buxa Vyaghra Project stated: “The way the two top officials of the district administration came to the tribal forest settlement and listened to the people will help build confidence in the administration. The programme ended very well in our village last Tuesday, and some small problems have been highlighted.” The programme provides access to 20 social welfare schemes of the State Government, including Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, and Tribal Certificate.

It caters to those who may have missed the previous Duare Sarkar enrollment. The initiative will continue until February 12. Alongside the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, other officials and Block Development Officers (BDOs) of the concerned areas are

also present.