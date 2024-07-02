Alipurduar Municipality to relocate about 150 hawkers by July 10

Alipurduar: Alipurduar Municipality Chairman Prasenjit Kar announced good news for the hawkers in Alipurduar. By July 10, the municipality will arrange spaces for 150-200 hawkers to conduct business in Alipurduar town.



The municipality has identified a plot near the main road in Ward 18 on the south side of Alipurduar town and another near the Alipurduar Police Station. If these two plots cannot accommodate all the hawkers, additional plots are being considered. The district headquarters will be divided into zones, with hawkers accommodated on government land.

Prasenjit Kar said: “We are hopeful that we will be able to accommodate all those who have been evicted from the streets of the district town. We never wanted anyone to be unemployed. The whole issue is seen from a human perspective. We will discuss this with the district administration very soon. But initially, some renovation work will be done by the municipality on the allocated plots where hawkers will be rehabilitated.

Alipurduar is not a big town. We know who the real hawkers are and who are disguised hawkers. Real hawkers will never be deprived. All the hawkers are requested to submit their documents to the municipality office from Wednesday. People should immediately contact the municipality if they see any illegal construction or encroachment again.” Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stern message, the administration and the municipality have been working together to demolish illegal constructions and clear sidewalks in Alipurduar Municipality. Almost all the footpaths in Alipurduar town have become passable again in the past few days.

Alipurduar Sub-Divisional Officer Biplab Sarkar and Alipurduar Municipality Chairman Prasenjit Kar have made it clear that no illegal construction will be tolerated. The campaign, which started five days ago, will continue. Daily surveillance will ensure that sidewalks remain clear.