Alipurduar Municipality tables Rs 75 cr Budget for 2023-24 fiscal

alipurduar: The Alipurduar Municipality drew up elaborate plans for providing drinking water, health services, improved drainage systems and other related emergency services for the residents in its Budget for the financial year 2023-24. The Trinamool-led civic board tabled its budget of Rs 75 crore (fiscal 2023-24) on Friday.



Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality Prasenjit Kar and Vice-Chairperson Mampi Adhikari, tabled the Budget in the presence of 20 councillors.

Chairman Prasenjit Kar said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has developed Alipurduar, we want to maintain it the same way.”

“The Budget for the financial year 2023-24 has been proposed today in the presence of 20 councillors. Emphasis has been given on the citizen services like providing drinking water, healthcare services to all residents and restoration of drains,” he said.

“We have given seven days to the councillors to voice their opinions and suggestions. After confirming, the Budget will be sent to the state government in the form of a proposal within 10 days,”Chairman Prasenjit Kar added.

Congress councillor of ward 20 said: “After the proposal of the Budget, we have been given seven days for opinion. We as an Opposition will voice our opinion and suggestions accordingly. We want the civic body to work for the development of the ward residents and provide them the best civic amenities. Moreover, the drainage system should be developed in a more scientific manner.”