Alipurduar Municipality sends Rs 15 cr dev proposal to Nabanna

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Municipality has sent a proposal to the state government seeking Rs 15 crore for the overall development of the district headquarters. The decision was taken during a board meeting held on Thursday. Additionally, Rs 1 crore has been allocated to begin small development works across the municipality’s 20 wards.

According to municipal officials, the fresh allocation will be used for minor infrastructure improvements in different parts of the town.

During the meeting, it was also decided to construct a health centre and renovate the cremation ground in Ward No. 15. The tender process for these projects has already been completed.

Another key project discussed at the meeting was the construction of a suspension bridge over the Kaljani River in Ward No. 15, estimated to cost around Rs 3 crore. Work on the

bridge is expected to begin soon. Chairman Prasenjit Kar said a proposal requesting

Rs 15 crore has already been sent to the state government to accelerate development work in the district headquarters.

“Work will begin as soon as the funds are sanctioned. Most of the amount will be spent on road construction, along with the development of drains and culverts,” Kar said. Officials said development work has been progressing steadily across all 20 wards over the past three years.

Renovation and beautification work of a lake in Ward No. 18, estimated to cost around Rs 70 lakh, will begin soon, while a wetland development project is currently underway in Ward No. 17.

Kar further said that for the first time since Independence, the Dweepchar area under Ward No. 15 will be connected to Alipurduar town through a bridge. Soil testing has already been completed and construction is expected to begin before March 15.