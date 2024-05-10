Alipurduar Municipality plans lake beautification project

Alipurduar: The state Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department plans to beautify the lakes of Alipurduar town, often referred to as the ‘City of Lakes’. Despite their significance, many of these lakes have remained neglected for years, overrun by weeds and in need of renovation. To address this issue, the Alipurduar Municipality has taken the initiative to revitalise all the water bodies within the town and enhance the surrounding areas.

According to sources within the Alipurduar Municipality, an application was submitted to the Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department requesting funds for the renovation of the town’s lakes. The proposal also includes plans for upgrading several children’s parks within the municipality area. On Wednesday, representatives from the Municipal Engineering Directorate (MED) conducted a survey of the seven lakes in the town. Alongside lake renovation, proposals were made for activities such as boating, construction of pathways around the lakes and installation of public seating areas.

Prasenjit Kar, Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, stated: “The residents of Alipurduar have long been advocating for the restoration of the town’s lakes. We have submitted a proposal to the Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department and MED has conducted a physical survey of the lakes. They will now prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), following which the state government will allocate funds for the commencement of work. There are a total of seven lakes in Alipurduar town and each will be renovated sequentially. Additionally, proposals have been submitted for the renovation of Kaljani Ghat and several children’s parks.” The chairman added: “Encroachments around the lakes will be cleared and necessary measures will be taken to ensure their preservation.

Furthermore, we plan to introduce boating activities in these lakes in the future, pending financial approval.”