Alipurduar Municipality launches Rs 10 crore road renovation project

Alipurduar: Starting January, Alipurduar Municipality is set to commence renovation and reconstruction work on 67 roads across 20 wards under the ambitious ‘Pathashree’ project. Valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, this marks the municipality’s first large-scale infrastructure initiative of this magnitude.

According to municipal officials, a priority list of roads requiring urgent repairs was prepared and submitted to the relevant government department well in advance. Following approval, the tendering process proceeded rapidly, with officials estimating that all 67 roads could be upgraded within 2–3 months once work begins. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her support, Municipality Chairman Prosenjit Kar said: “Before the New Year, the Chief Minister has gifted the people of Alipurduar a major development. Under Pathashree, nearly Rs 10 crore will be invested to improve connectivity across 20 wards. We remain accountable to every resident and are committed to addressing their needs. Upon completion, connectivity between wards will be significantly strengthened.”

Local residents welcomed the project, noting that the upgraded roads are expected to resolve longstanding complaints about poor road conditions and ease transportation across the town. Many believe that the municipality’s ongoing efforts to improve roads and drainage systems have already delivered tangible relief, and the completion of these 67 roads will make Alipurduar safer, more accessible and better connected.

The Pathashree project is poised to provide Alipurduar with fresh momentum at the outset of the new year, reinforcing the town’s infrastructure and enhancing daily life for its residents.