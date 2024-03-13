Alipurduar Municipality launches new road projs

The Alipurduar Municipality has commenced work on a total of 3,900 metre of paver block roads across 8 wards within its jurisdiction, with funding provided by the North Bengal Development department amounting to Rs 3 crore. The project inauguration took place on Wednesday in Ward 5, attended by Mampi Adhikari, vice-chairperson of the municipality, officials from NBDD and municipality representatives.

Mampi Adhikari announced: “We have initiated the construction of 3,900 metre of paver block roads across 8 wards, totaling approximately Rs 3 crore. Our aim is to complete this construction before the onset of the monsoon season. Furthermore, there are additional roads requiring construction in other wards, which will commence after the Lok Sabha election, prioritising the needs of each ward.”

Since January 2024, the municipality has been actively engaged in constructing new roads and renovating existing ones across various wards, prompted by the deteriorating condition of roads in certain areas.