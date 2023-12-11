Alipurduar Municipality launches cleanup drive

Alipurduar: After the Chief Minister’s meeting on Sunday, the Alipurduar Municipality initiated a cleaning drive at the parade ground on Monday. Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar personally supervised this cleanup effort.



On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in a government distribution programme held at the parade ground of Alipurduar,

drawing around 10,000 beneficiaries, including school students, tea plantation workers, farmers, and individuals from various sections of society.

The meeting place witnessed a substantial gathering of people. However, at the conclusion of the event, the parade ground was left strewn with garbage. Beginning Monday morning, the municipality’s chairman, along with 100 cleaning staff

members and Madan Ghosh, councillor of Ward 19, took the initiative to clean the

parade ground.

Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar stated: “Millions of people attended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting yesterday.

Naturally, there is garbage in the field, including items like water bottles and food wrappers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always emphasised serving the people.”

“To ensure no inconvenience to the public, about 100 cleaning staff members of the municipality worked to clean the parade ground on Monday,” Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar added.