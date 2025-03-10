Alipurduar Municipality chairman presents Rs 155 crore draft Budget

Alipurduar: Alipurduar Municipality chairman Prasenjit Kar presented the draft Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday in the presence of 20 councilors at the municipality’s conference room. The proposed Budget allocates Rs 155 crore for various development initiatives, including government projects.

Following the Budget presentation, Prasenjit Kar stated at a Press conference: “A placement Budget of Rs 155 crore has been proposed for the 2025-26 financial year. Councillors have until March 18 to suggest amendments, which will be discussed in a meeting on the same day before finalising the Budget.”

He further highlighted the municipality’s financial progress, noting that from April to December of the 2024-25 financial year, the municipality’s own revenue increased by 35 per cent compared to previous years. “We anticipate further growth in revenue and all funds will be utilised to enhance civic services. We are committed to completing all ongoing municipal projects within the stipulated time,” Kar added. The Budget outlines allocations for various sectors, including employee salaries, pensions and civic infrastructure improvements. The chairman informed that Rs 50 lakh has already been deposited in the employees’ pension fund, while an additional Rs 1 crore has been placed in a fixed deposit. The interest from this deposit will be used to enhance civic services. Additionally, high-mast tower lights will be installed across all 20 wards of the municipality as part of the development initiatives under the proposed Budget.

The final decision on the Budget will be taken after the March 18 discussions.