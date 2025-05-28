Alipurduar: ‘Monsoon woes likely to end soon’

Alipurduar: The persistent waterlogging problem faced by residents of Alipurduar town during the monsoon season would soon become a thing of the past.

For the first time, a comprehensive drainage survey has been initiated, led by Suman Kanjilal, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. A detailed master plan will be developed based on the survey findings.

Due to heavy rainfall in both Bhutan and Alipurduar, more than half of the town’s municipal wards face severe water accumulation each year. For nearly four decades, over 50,000 residents have endured this seasonal hardship. In some areas, floodwaters rise above six feet during peak monsoon months, turning daily

life into a struggle. Over the past 10 years, the municipality has attempted to manage the situation by deploying motorised pump systems along the Kaljani River embankments to discharge floodwaters. However, these measures have proved insufficient during extreme rainfall events.

Recently, a high-level team from the Irrigation Department conducted the town’s first-ever scientific drainage survey. The team, led by Krishnendu Bhaumik, Chief Engineer for Northeast India, used satellite imagery and GPS technology for data collection. Additional surveys will follow in phases, after which a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared to guide the implementation of long-term drainage solutions.

One major challenge identified is the town’s topography. The Kaljani River, located on the western side, is significantly higher than the Nonai River on the east. This elevation difference causes water to accumulate in low-lying eastern areas—including wards 5, 17, 18, and 20—every monsoon.

“As per Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive, we are committed to making Alipurduar monsoon-resilient,” said MLA Kanjilal. “The survey marks the beginning. Once the final report is completed, drainage work will commence in phases to ensure effective water management,” he added.

Chief Engineer Bhaumik said: “Following the MLA’s request, we conducted the first phase of the survey. After final assessments, a DPR will be created. Once government funding is secured, the project will move forward in a phased manner.”