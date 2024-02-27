Alipurduar: Min launches waste management projects

Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development, Becharam Manna, inaugurated several solid waste management and plastic waste management projects in Alipurduar. On Tuesday, Manna inaugurated projects in various locations, including Mathura in the Alipurduar-I Block, Majherdabri and Turuturi in the Alipurduar-II Block, Newlands in Kumargram and in Falakata Block, from a meeting at Rabindra Bhawan Alipurduar.

Additionally, the minister distributed checks to MGNREGA workers and tea plantation labourers for housing construction. Criticising the Central government, the minister stated: “During every election, the Central government made numerous promises but failed to fulfill any. In contrast, the state government has undertaken several humanitarian initiatives for the people of Bengal. The latest project is the extension of Project Cha Sundari, wherein the government will provide Rs 1,20,000 to tea garden workers to construct houses on their Patta land.” The minister also commended the Alipurduar district administration for the swift implementation of the Extension Cha Sundari project, saying: “The Alipurduar district administration has already identified a total of 14,408 families in the tea gardens. They will receive a total of Rs 120,000 in three phases to build their houses.”

The meeting was attended by Snigdha Soiba, Sabhadhipati Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, Ganga Parsad Sharma, Chairman of Jaigaon Development Authority, R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar and many others.