Alipurduar: Mechpara Tea Garden shuts down

Alipurduar: Mechpara Tea Garden, one of the largest estates in Alipurduar district, has suspended operations following a labour-management conflict. A suspension of work notice was issued on Wednesday night, and officials vacated the premises, leaving around 2,000 workers shocked upon discovering the notice on Thursday morning.

The management accused workers of indiscipline, failure to follow work rules, and lack of cooperation. It claimed that multiple meetings with trade unions to restore order were ineffective despite agreements signed by union representatives. Instead, officials faced threats and intimidation, compelling them to close operations. Recognised as a stable tea estate with regular payment of wages, provident fund, and bonuses, Mechpara’s closure has caused widespread concern in North Bengal’s tea industry.

Deputy Labour Commissioner Gautam Biswas assured efforts to resolve the crisis swiftly. “A tripartite meeting is scheduled for Monday. We are hopeful the garden will resume operations soon,” he said. While Mechpara’s management has not commented, the Tea Association of India (TAI), of which the estate is a member, supported the decision. TAI North Bengal Chairman Chinmoy Dhar said, “Non-cooperation from workers was affecting production and tea quality. A section of workers avoided responsibilities, making operations unsustainable.”

Trade unions criticised the closure, calling it abrupt and unilateral. Birendra Bara Oraon, President of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, said, “The management should have consulted worker representatives. We will approach the administration for a resolution.”