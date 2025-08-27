Alipurduar man gets lifer for wife’s murder

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District Court on Monday sentenced Durgen Guabar, a resident of Dalgon Tea Estate under Falakata Police Station, to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of his wife Babita Majhi. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and directed the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the couple’s 12-year-old son.

According to the prosecution, on January 21, 2024, following a bout of domestic quarrel, Guabar attacked Babita with a sharp axe, killing her on the spot. The same day, Babita’s brother Indrajit Majhi lodged a complaint with Falakata police, leading to Guabar’s arrest. Police submitted a chargesheet within three months, presenting 19 witnesses, including the couple’s minor son,

before the court.

Delivering the verdict, the judge noted the child’s testimony as pivotal. Despite witnessing the horrific murder of his mother, the boy stood firm in court and testified against his father without hesitation.

Government pleader Suhid Majumdar said: “The minor’s testimony became the turning point of the case.

It showed remarkable courage for a 12-year-old to depose against his father after seeing such brutality unfold before his eyes.”