Alipurduar: Man gets life term for killing neighbour

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District Court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his neighbour in the Chalinirpak area nearly a year ago.



The convict, Banatu Ray, was found guilty of fatally attacking his neighbour, Prasenjit Ray, on January 10, 2025. The trial proceeded over the past year, during which the prosecution examined 12 witnesses before the court delivered its final verdict.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in the Chalinirpak area under Alipurduar II Block when Banatu Ray, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, began behaving in an unruly manner.

Prasenjit Ray intervened in an attempt to calm the situation. At that moment, the accused allegedly attacked him from behind with a sharp weapon.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s uncle, Nirmal Ray, lodged a written complaint at Alipurduar Police Station on January 11, 2025. Police subsequently arrested Banatu Ray and produced him before the court.

Speaking on behalf of Public Prosecutor Suhrid Majumdar, advocate Shreela Majumdar stated that, in addition to awarding life imprisonment, the court directed the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.