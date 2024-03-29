Alipurduar: Leopard’s carcass recovered

ALIPURDUAR: The carcass of a full-grown female leopard was spotted in the Jayashree Tea Garden at Madarihat in Alipurduar. Workers stumbled upon the leopard while plucking tea leaves on Friday morning, finding it lying behind a bush in section number seven of the garden.



Forest workers from the Jaldapara Forest department believe that the leopard died several days ago. Following a post-mortem examination, the Forest department concluded that the carcass was of a 10-year-old leopard and that it could have died from an injury on the head.

Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara Forest Division, stated: “The leopard was elderly. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear.”