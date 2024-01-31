Alipurduar: Leopard captured in tea estate

An adult male leopard that had been roaming in the Dalgaon Tea Estate in the Madarihat block of Alipurduar district, was successfully captured on Wednesday morning. On January 24, An elderly woman, Rylo Minz (65), fell victim to a leopard attack in the Gari Line area of the garden and later died. Following the incident the forest department had laid a trap, and the big cat eventually fell into it.

The forest staff from the Madarihat range of Jaldapara national park transported the leopard to the Khairbari Leopard Rehabilitation Center.