Alipurduar launches ‘plastic-free DCRC’ initiative

Alipurduar: After the plastic-free elections, the Alipurduar district administration has launched the ‘Plastic-Free DCRC’ initiative. Preparations began before the elections to ensure a plastic-free environment. Leaf plates and cloth flux have been provided for poll personnel to prevent the use of plastic, aiming for zero plastic usage during polling in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency.



Voting in Alipurduar concluded on April 19, with counting taking place on June 4 at the District Control and Receiving Center (DCRC) located in Alipurduar University. This time, with the administration’s efforts, the parade ground and university premises in Alipurduar are virtually free of plastic and garbage. District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “All polling activities have been conducted in an eco-friendly manner, with poll personnel using leaf plates and cloth flux to minimise environmental pollution. Plastic usage has been banned for all personnel involved, including poll personnel, security personnel and drivers, totaling 15,000 individuals. Our aim is zero waste. Alipurduar is known for nature tourism and we are committed to keeping it plastic-free. Any plastic used will be recycled.” During previous elections, Alipurduar University, serving as the DCRC, faced littering issues as thousands of people visited the premises. However, this time, a different approach was taken. Leaf plates and bowls were utilised and steel glasses replaced plastic ones. Self-Help-Groups were entrusted with responsibilities, including waste disposal in designated pits, resulting in a clean university campus.

In addition to these efforts, the administration organised a painting competition to raise voter awareness before the elections, with the displayed artwork now adorning the DCRC. Furthermore, stalls promoting handicrafts from Alipurduar district were set up, earning praise from various

quarters for the administration’s

proactive initiatives.