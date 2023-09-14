Alipurduar launches ‘Dooars Disha’ e-learning centres

Alipurduar: The ‘Dooars Disha’ programme, aimed at students and job aspirants, commenced in Alipurduar on Thursday under the initiative of the District Administration. As part of this initiative, e-learning Centers were inaugurated with the latest technology and gadgets at six libraries within the Alipurduar district.



District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena inaugurated six smart libraries in six blocks of the district on Thursday.

Meena was present at the inauguration of the library in Barbisha, Kumargram block, as well as two libraries in Salsalabari, block 2 of Alipurduar.

The remaining four libraries were inaugurated virtually from Dooars Kanya- the administrative building of Alipurduar.

The District administration has allocated about Rupees two and a half crore for the overall development of 38 libraries across the district. A majority of these libraries are located in villages and the tea-belt region. Each e-learning library is equipped with computers, modern gadgets, high-speed Internet facilities etc.

There is a provision for online coaching, specifically designed for job seekers. In addition to general books, the District Magistrate personally collected books relevant to competitive job examinations and delivered them to every smart library. The DM also contributed Rs 1 lakh for the purchase of books for these libraries.

Meena stated: “There is no substitute for books in the world. Our endeavour will only be successful when students and job seekers make use of these libraries, train successfully, and improve their studies.”