Alipurduar: Lankapara Tea Garden transforms through tourism

Alipurduar: The workers and employees of the Lankapara Tea Garden in Madarihat, located in the Birpara block of the Alipurduar district, have brought about significant changes in their area through tourism. Lankapara Tea Garden, the largest in the district, is situated 85 km from Alipurduar and has been closed since 2014, leaving about 2,200 workers unemployed. The closure turned Lankapara into a hotspot for anti-social activities, including gang wars, thefts and robberies. It became so notorious that even residents of Alipurduar district avoided it unless absolutely necessary.



However, this grim picture is now a thing of the past. A permanent police outpost was established by the Alipurduar district police and many of the area’s notorious individuals are now in jail due to the efforts of law enforcement. Today, a tourist centre has been developed through the initiative of local residents. Lankapara boasts a stunning landscape with mountains, rivers, forests and tea gardens. It is bordered by Bhutan on one side and India on the other, with the Titi River flowing in between. The area is also home to diverse wildlife. The Manakamana Social Welfare Committee, comprising tea plantation workers and employees, chose a spot known locally as Chotapahar within the Lankapara Gram Panchayat to develop tourism and restore the area’s financial stability.

John Gurung, president of the committee, stated: “The garden was closed in 2014, leaving people bewildered and fearful of anti-social activities but now the situation is different. Thanks to the police and administration, our village is becoming known as a tourist centre. Many people are optimistic and relaxed in our village.” Secretary Bishnu Gurung added: “In addition to the current attractions, we plan to develop new facilities for tourists, including permanent cottages, swimming pools, tents for overnight stays, road renovations, parking, food stalls, handicraft shops and children’s play areas. A team from Lankapara will soon meet the District Magistrate at Alipurduar for overall infrastructure development.” The 21-member committee initiated this transformation in 2022. The area now features a watchtower on the hilltop, a selfie point with ‘I Love Lankapara’ written on it, and a swing. The tourist centre officially opened in December 2023, and since then, the beauty of the area has captivated many visitors. Nearly two and a half lakh tourists have visited since last December, with groups arriving daily even during the monsoon season. Despite the garden closure, at least 200 new jobs have been created. The local community’s demand is no longer terror but the success of Lankapara through tourism.