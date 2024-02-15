‘Alipurduar-Kolkata bus services to be launched today’

Alipurduar: After a long gap, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to commence the Alipurduar-Kolkata bus service. NBSTC chairman Parthapratim Roy will inaugurate the services during his visit to Alipurduar on Friday. In addition to the resumed Kolkata route, two new buses will operate between Alipurduar and Siliguri.



Roy emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating: “Alipurduar is a major tourist district, attracting visitors from Kolkata and facilitating travel for both locals and tourists. This resumption will not only ease the journey to Kolkata but also benefit Alipurduar’s business community by establishing a direct link for transporting goods from Kolkata. Furthermore, two new bus services are being introduced between Alipurduar and Siliguri.”

The local business community welcomed NBSTC’s decision, anticipating improved connectivity. According to NBSTC sources, one of the two buses on the Kolkata route will travel from Kolkata to Alipurduar, while the other will operate in the reverse direction.

Additionally, three modern buses currently ply the route from Alipurduar to Siliguri, and the introduction of two more services will further upgrade services.

While Alipurduar to Kolkata bus services have been launched in the past, they were discontinued after a brief period. Given the high demand for train tickets, passengers often seek alternative transportation options such as buses.