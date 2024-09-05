Alipurduar joins ‘Big Butterfly Month’ at Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: Alipurduar is participating in the nationwide “Big Butterfly Month,” with Rajabhatkhawa Butterfly Park at Buxa Tiger Reserve playing a key role. As the only active butterfly park in North Bengal, it has become a hub for enthusiasts and conservationists.



Since 2020, Big Butterfly Month has been celebrated across India every September, and it has been chosen for its peak butterfly diversity.

The event aims to conserve butterflies, protect their habitats, and raise public awareness. Participants are encouraged to observe and identify butterflies, contributing to citizen science efforts. On Wednesday morning, Rajabhatkhawa Butterfly Park welcomed seven students from McWilliam High School in Alipurduar. The group cycled 18 kilometres to the park, where they spent two hours learning about nectar and host plants, distinguishing between male and female butterflies, and exploring various species.

Park in-charge, Tamagna Sarkar, stated: “The Buxa Tiger Reserve is home to approximately 450 butterfly species, with 139 species recorded in Rajabhatkhawa Butterfly Garden alone. We’ve observed species such as the Red Pierrot, and tourist numbers are increasing monthly. Schools are welcome to visit over the next 26 days, as the park remains open daily except Thursdays.”

As the month progresses, the park has seen species like Common Tiger, Blue Tiger, and Yellow Helen, highlighting its importance as a conservation site. ADFO Nabikant Jha of Buxa Tiger Reserve, who was present at the park on Wednesday, emphasised the critical role of butterflies in the ecosystem, “They are among the best indicators of environmental health. Our mission is to protect both the butterflies and the environment.”