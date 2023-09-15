Alipurduar & Jalpaiguri forests all set to reopen today with new attractions

Alipurduar: After remaining closed for three months during the monsoon, the forests are reopening for tourists starting this Saturday.



This season, the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri forests have introduced new attractions for tourists. However, due to the hot weather, there aren’t as many tourists in the Buxa, Jaldapara, Gorumara National Park area in September. A group associated with the tourism sector has noted that a large number of tourists arrive just before Durga Puja for jungle tourism. Elephant safaris in Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district are new this year. Several advance bookings for Garumara, particularly focusing on elephant safaris, have already been made.

Additionally, in Alipurduar, there will be a boat race on October 2 at the Mujnai River in Falakata block. Innovative steps are also being taken to start folk songs on boats in Mujnai, generating excitement among tourists.

Moreover, Alipurduar is encouraging activities like cycling in the forest and kayaking in Sikiajhora for tourists and tourism businesses. A coach restaurant is also being constructed in front of the Rajabhatkhawa Station of the Northeast Frontier Railway, located within the Buxa Tiger Project.

According to members of the tourism community, most of the trains heading to Alipurduar are fully booked in advance, sending a positive message for tourism. However, the cost of jungle trips has slightly increased this time.

Kingkar Roy, president of the Alipurduar District Hotel and Resort Owners Association, commented: “We are pleased with the current booking rates. Average bookings are strong and we expect them to increase in October.”

Biplab De, Joint Secretary of The Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Society, stated: “The district administration and the state Forest department have taken several steps to enhance tourism in Dooars. We applaud their initiatives. The Forest department has reintroduced elephant safaris in Gorumara for tourists, which is expected to boost tourist numbers. However, the recent increase in the cost of forest travel is a concern. We are appealing to the Forest department to reconsider their decision.”

Raj Basu, chairman of the state government’s eco-tourism committee, mentioned: “Currently, there is a moderate level of bookings in Dooars, but we anticipate an increase in winter. Durga Puja is late this year. Nevertheless, when compared, the trend of advance bookings is more prominent in

Buxa and Gorumara.”