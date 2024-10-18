Alipurduar Indoor Stadium to undergo major renovation

Alipurduar: Alipurduar’s indoor stadium is set for a major renovation with Rs 1.14 crore allocated for the project. The refurbishment comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the stadium a few months ago, where local residents requested her intervention. Following her visit, the Chief Minister directed the administration to take swift action, resulting in the government’s approval of funds before the election announcement.



However, due to the election code of conduct, the renovation work will begin after the Madarihat by-election on November 13. The stadium will serve as the Distribution and Counting Centre (DCRC) for the election.

According to administrative sources, the renovation will include repairs to the stadium’s boundary wall, upgrades to the infrastructure inside and improvements to the surrounding walkway. The news has been warmly received by the local sports community.

Sanchay Ghosh, Secretary of the District Sports Association, said: “The stadium has been in a dilapidated state for a long time. The Chief Minister’s quick response is greatly appreciated. On behalf of all sports enthusiasts, we thank her for this initiative.”

Ghosh also highlighted the district’s need for an outdoor stadium, urging the Chief Minister to consider its construction in the future.