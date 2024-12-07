Alipurduar: Illegal structures on forest land removed by BTR authorities

Alipurduar: Authorities of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) took action against illegal encroachments on forest land near NH 31, demolishing a car sales showroom and a car washing centre and sealing another service centre. These structures were reportedly built by unlawfully occupying land belonging to the Forest department.

The operation was conducted on Friday morning in the Garam Basti area along National Highway 31/C under the Damanpur Range of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (West). Forest workers, equipped with four pay loaders, demolished the illegal structures. The operation proceeded smoothly without resistance, supported by personnel from the Alipurduar District Police.

Harikrishnan PJ, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), stated: “A joint survey by the Forest department and the Land and Land Reforms department confirmed that the four-wheeler showroom was illegally constructed on Forest department land. Following due process, the illegal structures have been demolished to reclaim the land. The site included a sales point and a car washing facility, both of which have been removed.

Additionally, a car service centre operating on leased land has been sealed pending further legal proceedings. Notices were issued to the concerned organisation two months ago, but they failed to comply.”

The operations were supervised by senior officials of the Forest department to ensure the reclamation process adhered to legal protocols. Law enforcement presence helped maintain order during the demolition.