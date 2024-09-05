Alipurduar Healthcare Training Centre fraud

ALIPURDUAR: Two individuals have been arrested for fraud related to an unauthorised healthcare training centre in Shalkumarhat, Alipurduar. One of the suspects is from Murshidabad district. The alleged scam, involving lakhs of rupees, was conducted through a training centre that lacked permission from state and district health departments. Authorities are now searching for the mastermind.

The training center, operating without proper authorisation, was reportedly defrauding young people. On Tuesday, Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Alipurduar-1, Bhaskar Sen raided the center after receiving complaints. The investigation revealed that the center used fake documents to deceive educated unemployed youth from rural areas.

BMOH Sen found discrepancies in the center’s documents and notified the police. Sonapur Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Amit Sharmadetained Anand Das and Kanailal Das, who were later arrested.

Anand Das is from Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, and Kanailal Das is from Shalkumarhat Munsipara. They were charged with violating regulations and fraud. Presented in Alipurduar District Court, the suspects were granted 7 days of police custody despite a 14-day request. OC Sharma stated: “We are intensively investigating to uncover the full extent of the fraud and the

network involved.”