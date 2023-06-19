Alipurduar Govt Engineering & Management College approved by AICTE for 4 disciplines

KOLKATA: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approves Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College for four disciplines.



The Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer admission in four disciplines. The approved disciplines include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics and Communication

Engineering with a seat capacity of 30, 30, 60 and 60 respectively.

The approval came in the form of a letter dated June 14. It stated that the Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College was approved. In November 2022, State Higher Education minister Bratya Basu had said that the state government was coming up with an engineering and management college at Alipurduar.

According to the approval letter, it will be affiliated to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal. This will be the third government engineering college that the state government has started since coming in power. In 2016, two

engineering colleges were started in Purulia and Cooch Behar.

Basu had said that the proposed government college was set up on 18.45 acres of land and was first of its kind in North Bengal to offer management courses. While replying to a query from BJP legislator Sankar Ghosh at the State assembly, Basu had said: “Based on the market trend, admission scenario and placement opportunities, we will start by offering three B.Tech courses–Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering. In the second phase we will introduce the management programme.” The proposed number of posts including teaching and non-teaching in the college is 95.

The total project cost for the construction of the building is over Rs 55.30 crore.