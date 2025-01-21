Alipurduar: From cradling baby to pausing convoy for autograph, Mamata wins hearts

Alipurduar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Alipurduar district has left the residents touched by her heartfelt gestures. On a three-day visit, the Chief Minister arrived at Alipurduar on Tuesday. Arriving in the forest town, the Chief Minister created several heartwarming moments that resonated with the crowd.

Upon her arrival, Mamata Banerjee delighted a roadside gathering by cradling a six-month-old baby girl, much to the joy of the baby’s mother. In another touching moment, she paused her convoy to autograph a poster held by Arpan Jaswal, a third-grade student eagerly waiting with a picture of her.

The journey from Hasimara Air Force Station to Malangi Forest Bungalow was filled with cheers as the Chief Minister greeted onlookers and made spontaneous stops. A visit to Hasimara Gurudwara highlighted her humility, where she received Prasad from Sikh religious leaders. “I was very hungry, so I ate the Prasad,” she shared candidly, before distributing it to her security officers also. At the Gurudwara’s request, she took extra prasad for later.

Amarjit Singh, a Gurudwara member, expressed his admiration: “She visits us every year and remains as humble as ever. Her visit and interaction with our community always leave us deeply impressed.”

Later, as her convoy neared Malangi Forest Bungalow, she paused to personally connect with Arpan Jaiswal, who had been holding a sketch of her. She not only autographed it but also inquired about his school, leaving his family ecstatic. “She stopped just for my son and this moment means the world to us,” said Arpan’s father, Bhubaneswar Jaiswal.

Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Alipurduar after attending a government service distribution event in Malda, is scheduled to preside over an administrative meeting at Alipurduar Parade Ground on Wednesday. Her visit will conclude with another service distribution programme at Subhashini Tea Garden in Hasimara on Thursday before she returns to Kolkata.