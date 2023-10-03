Alipurduar Forest dept plans to ramp up anti-venom stocks to save wildlife from snake bites

Alipurduar: Rohini, the kunki of Jaldapara, has opened up new possibilities for wild animals bitten by snakes by surviving



an attack.

Consequently, the Alipurduar District Health department will now provide an Anti-Venom Serum (AVS) to wild animals in the forests of North Bengal, with special permission from the State Health department in the case of venomous snake bites.

Not only that, the Forest department has also decided to stock a small amount of AVS in the wildlife reserve forest areas of North Bengal following Rohini’s successful treatment. Sumit Ganguly, district Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Alipurduar, said: “It’s great news that Rohini has recovered. We provided AVS with special permission from the Health department as soon as the Forest department requested it. However, considering the welfare of wildlife, we have decided to support the Forest department with AVS from now on with the state’s permission. Elephants are incredibly valuable and they are the heritage assets of our country.”

Rajendra Jakhar, CCF Wildlife North, stated: “This is an encouraging decision. We would not have been able to save Rohini if the Health department hadn’t acted swiftly. In light of Rohini’s incident, we have decided to stock AVS in small quantities. This anti-venom will be stored in places with pilkhanas like Jaldapara and Gorumara in North Bengal. This will ensure that in case of an emergency, there is sufficient time and opportunity to request AVS from the Health department to begin treating wildlife affected by snake venom.”

Rohini was bitten by a venomous spectacle cobra near the Jaldapara National Park’s Mendabari beat office on September 25 during which a significant amount of neurotoxic poison entered Rohini’s body.

On the advice of Jaldapara National Park’s veterinarian Uppal Sharma, forest officials began searching for AVS at Birpara State General Hospital, Alipurduar District Hospital, Cooch Behar and Falakata Super Specialty Hospital. Initially, it was reported by the Forest department that Rohini was administered a dose of 12 vials of AVS. After seven days of continuous rest, Rohini is now completely healthy.