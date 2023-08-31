Alipurduar: Forest dept installs trap cameras to capture leopard

Alipurduar: The Forest department has installed trap cameras in Bangkandi village of Jateshwar, in Falakata to capture a leopard.



On August 27, a leopard killed an elderly woman in the Atitpara area of Bankandi village. Initially, a cage was set up to capture the leopard and later another cage was added.

However, the leopard remained elusive until Thursday evening. Despite this, local residents believe that the leopard is still present in the vicinity. To apprehend the leopard, the Forest department has also initiated camera surveillance in the Atitpara area. A team from the Forest department arrived from Jalpaiguri on Wednesday and strategically placed trap cameras in the region, which will be monitored round the clock.

Reports indicate that ducks, chickens, and cattle have vanished from the properties of several residents in the area.

The Forest department personnel are maintaining constant vigilance day and night in an effort to promptly capture the leopard. Preliminary assumptions suggest that the leopard, which ventured into the Jateshwar area, likely originated from the Dalgaon Forest. The leopard is notably large in size, and the Forest department has already conducted awareness through miking in the area. Additionally, locals have been advised to avoid venturing out alone at night and to remain vigilant at all times. Parents with children at home have been urged to exercise extra caution.

Deepak V, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jalpaiguri Forest Division, said: “We are closely monitoring the trap cameras to track the leopard’s movements. We can gain insights into its behavior through these cameras. If needed, we can relocate the existing cage to a different location. We are optimistic that we will be able to capture the leopard soon.”