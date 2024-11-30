Alipurduar: Forest dept initiates Jayanti resettlement plans

Alipurduar: Following the relocation of Gangutia and Bhutia forest villages from the core area of the Buxa Tiger Reserve to Banchaya village, the Forest department has initiated steps to resettle the residents of the Jayanti forest settlement. Around 400 residents of Jayanti

were taken in five buses to Banchaya village near the Bhatpara Tea Garden on Thursday to inspect the government’s rehabilitation arrangements.

Banchaya village, named by the Chief Minister, is already home to families relocated from Gangutia and Bhutia. Jayanti residents expressed satisfaction with the amenities provided, including filtered drinking water, electricity and well-constructed roads. After the visit, they were brought back to Jayanti the same day.

The inspection was overseen by Buxa Tiger Reserve Deputy Field Directors Debashis Sharma and Harikrishnan PJ, along with officials from the District

Tourism department.

The presence of tourism officials highlights Jayanti’s significance as a tourist destination.

While impressed with the infrastructure in Banchaya, many residents expressed concerns about employment opportunities. One resident noted that employment in Jayanti is tied to its status as a well-known tourist spot, making it difficult to leave. However, they also said they were willing to follow the majority’s decision.

Ashish De, Secretary of the Jayanti Gram Sabha, added: “The facilities in Banchaya are impressive and the

government’s arrangements are of high quality. If there is consensus, we hope to integrate with mainstream society.”

As part of the rehabilitation package, each of Jayanti’s 430 families is entitled to 0.08 acres of land, with each adult member receiving Rs 15 lakh. Deputy Field Director Harikrishnan PJ commented: “The visit was conducted as per government instructions. The residents appreciated the village and its facilities. Further steps will be taken once final instructions for rehabilitation are received.”

The relocation plan is in line with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s directive to move settlements out of Buxa’s core area to facilitate the reintroduction of tigers. Gangutia and Bhutia villages were relocated last year, and Jayanti is the next settlement earmarked for resettlement under the initiative.