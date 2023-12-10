Alipurduar: Following CM’s directive, road gets repaired overnight

Alipurduar: A 150-meter stretch of road in Alipurduar was repaired overnight following a directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday evening.



By Sunday morning, the municipality had repaired the road, located in Ward 3 near Alipurduar University. The prompt action has garnered appreciation from students and local residents, who praised the Chief Minister for her response. During her visit to Alipurduar on Saturday afternoon, the Chief Minister toured the city and expressed dissatisfaction with the poor condition of the road in Ward 3. Inquiring about the situation from the local councillor, Moushumi Bagchi, Mamata swiftly directed the District Magistrate to initiate road repairs. Alipurduar Municipality Chairman Prasenjit Kar took an active role, and the road was reconstructed by Sunday morning at an expenditure of approximately Rs 7 lakh. Prasenjit Kar stated: “We took immediate steps as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, and the road was repaired overnight. Further strengthening of the road will be carried out in the next 3 months.”

Notably, a significant number of people used the repaired road to access the Chief Minister’s meeting place at the parade ground on Sunday morning.

District Magistrate R Vimala remarked: “The municipality has successfully repaired the road. Many people, especially students, use this road.”