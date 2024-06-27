Alipurduar eviction drive clears illegal encroachments

Alipurduar: Following the Chief Minister’s warning, the Alipurduar district administration and municipality began an eviction drive on sidewalks, encroached government land and drains in Alipurduar town.



The district administration of Alipurduar formed a three-tier monitoring committee following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive issued during a meeting at Nabanna on Monday.

These committees will report their findings to the district-level committee every Wednesday. Satellite imagery, drone surveys, and Google locator data have already identified illegal constructions on government land at 23 locations in the district. Notices have been issued for the demolition of these constructions. If no action is taken, legal measures will follow against the offenders. Starting at 10 am on Wednesday, the eviction of illegal land grabs, fast-food stalls and other shops commenced across the town. Illegal encroachments were demolished on the footpaths near the Fire Brigade, Court More and College Halt on BF Road in Alipurduar town. The administration demolished shops, restaurants, parts of houses, guard walls, and illegal iron gates built on government land and over drains on Park Road with bulldozers.

SDO Biplab Sarkar said, “We had already warned those who had occupied government land and sidewalks illegally. On Wednesday we started clearing all obstructions on footpaths with the Municipality’s help. We also demolished concrete constructions on the drains. This operation will continue until all encroachments and illegally occupied government land is free of any obstruction.”

Chairman Prasenjit Kar said: “We have sent several notices to those who have encroached on government land but they did not pay any heed. As you all know, the Chief Minister has instructed all municipal bodies and the district administration regarding this issue. Due to the construction of shops and houses over the drains, water could not pass through, causing waterlogging in Alipurduar town. All such illegal constructions will be demolished. It can no longer be tolerated that common people face problems due to a few individuals. We appeal to all residents of Alipurduar not to occupy the drains and government land in the town.”

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Alipurduar, Biplab Sarkar; Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar; SDPO Srinivas MP; IC of Alipurduar Police Station, Anirban Bhattacharjee along with a large police force and municipal workers, were present during the operation.