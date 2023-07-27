Alipurduar empowers students with special needs with hostel support

Alipurduar: Standing by with the students with special needs, the Alipurduar district administration has come up with a hostel for them at a cost of approximately Rs 13 lakh.



This hostel has been built at Khagenhat in Falakata block of the district.

Eight months ago, a local voluntary organisation had approached district magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena, apprising him of the challenges faced by mute and deaf students of the area and in prompt response, the district administration came up with a hostel for them.

Within 8 months, the district administration built a hostel inside the school to accommodate 30 students with special needs. The newly-constructed hostel was inaugurated on Wednesday by the district magistrate and local dignitaries. According to the district administration, another house is currently under construction. This project is estimated to cost around Rs 10 lakh. It is important to note that the school is run by a local voluntary organisation and students come to this school from different areas. Laxmikanta Roy, one of the conveners of the voluntary organisation, expressed gratitude, stating that now that the hostel has been built, students will no longer encounter obstacles in their pursuit of education. He extended sincere thanks to the district magistrate for his support.

District magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena said: “We have taken prompt action upon learning about the issue. The Alipurduar district administration has always been dedicated for the welfare of the people in the district. We hope that students will no longer face difficulties.”

It is worth highlighting that this marks the first time in the district that a privately-run school for children with special needs has been equipped with a hostel facility.