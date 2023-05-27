Alipurduar: Elephant electrocuted to death

alipurduar: An adult elephant died from electrocution in the village of Keanipara in Khayarbari of Madirahat Block, Alipurduar.

On Friday night, a group of wild elephants from the jungle made their way through Keranipara to a betel nut garden. A high-tension electrical transmission line of the state electricity board had been passing over that betel nut garden. Unexpectedly, as the elephants in the group began to break the betel nut trees, one of the trees came into contact with the overhead high-tension transmission line and caught fire. An adult female elephant died upon coming in contact with that betel nut tree.

The local residents informed the Elephant Squad of Jaldapara Forest Division. Forest workers arrived at the scene and confirmed the elephant’s demise. A payload tractor was brought in to transport the carcass.