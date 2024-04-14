Alipurduar: EC to deploy satellite phones for remote polling booths

Alipurduar: In the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, three booths situated at Buxa Hill face the challenge of no mobile communication. To address this issue, the Election Commission (EC) plans to deploy satellite phones for communication with these centres on April 19.



R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar and returning officer of the constituency, highlighted the logistical difficulties faced by voters and officials at the Adama, Chunavati and Buxa booths located in Buxa Hill. These remote areas, devoid of mobile network coverage, require voters to trek to the polling stations. Despite the lack of live casting capabilities due to poor connectivity, web camera recording will ensure accurate documentation of the proceedings.

Additionally, the use of RT set satellite phones will enable seamless communication with poll workers in the inaccessible Buxa Hills. Buxa Hill, belonging to the Rajabhatkhawa Gram Panchayat in Kalchini Block of the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency, stands at an elevation of 2,600 feet above sea level. With approximately 1,500 voters spread across 13 villages, transportation between villages entails a challenging two-hour trek along rugged mountain paths, as there are no roads in the area. To facilitate voting, three polling stations have been established across the villages. Chunavati village residents cast their votes at Chunabhati Finish Mission Primary School, while Adama, Seogaon, Panbari, Lamla and Pokhri villagers vote at Adma FVP School. Similarly, residents of Sadar Bazar, Buxa Fort, Tashigaon, Lal Bungalow, Khataline, Lepchakha and Octhlung cast their votes at the Buxa Duar BFP School polling station.

The district election administration has identified a total of 36 booths in the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency lacking mobile network coverage, with three of them situated in Buxa Hill. Therefore, the Election Commission’s decision to employ satellite phones for communication is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in these three booths. While the police and forest departments possess RT mobile sets, the Election Commission’s preference for satellite phones underscores the importance of reliable communication channels during elections, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the voting process.