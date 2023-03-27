Alipurduar: ‘Dooars Sikkha’ launched to help students learn science subjects

alipurduar: Y Raghuvamshi, the Superintendent of Police of Alipurduar in collaboration with a voluntary organisation and science teachers of the Alipurduar district has come with “Dooars Sikkha.” It is a social media platform through which students from fifth to eighth grade of the district can study science using modern technology. ‘Dooars Sikhha’ has already started to gain popularity among tea garden students.



A panel of ten selected government and non-government school teachers of science and mathematics have come together to manage and conduct classes for ‘Dooars Sikhha ‘on a regular basis.

Y Raghuvamshi had expressed his desire to be included in that panel. Raghuvamshi said, “After taking the responsibility as a district police superintendent of Alipurduar, I found that students in the district were struggling with science and mathematics. As a result, many were taking up humanities, shying away from science and mathematics. A group of teachers approached me for help in creating Dooars Sikkha. They believe that by removing the fear of science and mathematics from childhood, students can succeed in competitive exams. That’s why Dooars Sikhha was launched. I am always eager to support such initiatives. If I get some time from my schedule, I plan to conduct motivational classes at Dooars Sikhha.”

Ratul Biswas, the Secretary of the volunteer organization and a science teacher stated, “The technology-dependent digital platform project based on science has been estimated to cost around Rs. 4.5 lakh to complete. A group of science teachers realized that efforts must be made to promote scientific awareness among the students of the district. Otherwise, it would be very difficult for students in this area to succeed in competitive exams in the future. We reached out to the Police Superintendent to address this issue, and he encouraged the creation of a digital platform focused on science education. Teachers have also come forward to teach students completely free of cost.”

Kaushik Sarkar stated that science and math teachers selected from the district have been included in the project. Regular practical based classes have started through the digital platform, which is being uploaded on YouTube. Each class is of a duration of thirty minutes to one hour and is taught in Bengali, Hindi, and English. The curriculum is being developed following the guidelines of the West Bengal State secondary education board level, as well as the courses of CBSE and ICSE. “This initiative will benefit countless students in the district, state, and country” added Sarkar.