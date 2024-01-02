Alipurduar DM holds campaign to protect ‘simple villagers’ from scams

Alipurduar: A substantial sum of resettlement money has been deposited into the bank accounts of two villagers from the Buxa Tiger Reserve, prompting Alipurduar District Magistrate R Vimala to launch a day-long awareness campaign with officials from two centralised banks.



The goal is to protect residents of Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti, who are part of the Buxa Tiger Reserve rehabilitation programme, from potential financial fraud.

The district administration has disbursed the first installment of funds to 241 families in these forest settlements through two centralised banks in Alipurduar. Concerned about the vulnerability of residents unaccustomed to complex financial dealings, officials from the district government and the Forest department fear the possibility of financial fraudsters taking advantage of the simplicity of the forest villagers. To counter this, the district magistrate, foresters and bank officials personally visited the villagers’ homes to raise awareness.

R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar, emphasised: “We want to ensure no family falls victim to brokers or frauds. The forest villagers are simple people and we are committed to preventing anyone from taking advantage of their simplicity. The first installment, received by every family, marks the initial step in the rehabilitation process, with land allocated near Bhatpara Tea Garden. Many families have already applied for land leases (Patta) to build their homes. Guidance on fixed deposits for elderly household members and securing life insurance for children’s future has also been provided.”

In response to potential fraudulent activities, the district administration and bank officials conducted small open meetings to educate forest villagers on safeguarding themselves.

This initiative is part of the largest rehabilitation project initiated by the state government, located deep within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The 241 families from two villages are beneficiaries of an attractive rehabilitation package, encompassing both land and funds.