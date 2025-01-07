Alipurduar district’s first stadium inaugurated in Falakata

Alipurduar: The first stadium in Alipurduar district was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Town Club ground in Falakata.

Alongside the event, construction of two paver block roads in the Mayradanga Gram Panchayat also began. Both projects were initiated by North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) minister Udayan Guha. According to the NBDD, Rs 7 crore was spent on the stadium’s construction, which was completed in three phases. The road construction, spanning three kilometres, is expected to cost Rs 4.3 crore.

The new stadium, the first of its kind in the district, fulfils a long-standing demand of Falakata residents. To honour late MLA Anil Adhikari, a block of the stadium has been named after him. Guha also announced plans to install floodlights in the stadium to meet the aspirations of local sports enthusiasts.

At the event, speakers emphasised the need for youth engagement in sports and appealed to the Town Club authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the facility. Indian Football Association President Ajit Banerjee highlighted the importance of preparing the stadium field for hosting major sports events.

“Falakata is a small town, but no other small town in North Bengal has such a grand stadium,” said Guha.

“This would not have been possible without the vision and efforts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Currently, the NBDD is working on over 40 projects in Alipurduar district, including crèches, health centres, roads, intermediate bridges, and community halls in tea gardens. These projects collectively involve an expenditure of over Rs 50 crore” the minister said. “Across North Bengal, we are implementing 426 projects worth over Rs 700 crore. We ensure timely completion and work without bias toward political parties or representatives,” he added.

The minister also reiterated his stern warning to blacklist contractors engaged in substandard work. The event was attended by former footballer Bikas Panji, Falakata Municipality Chairman Pradeep Muhuri, and Panchayat Samiti President Subhash Chandra Roy. Residents and sports lovers expressed gratitude for the long-awaited development.