Alipurduar district’s Duare Sarkar camp: Cultural programme to be held in Buxa Hills

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration has implemented various innovative measures for the eighth phase of the Duare Sarkar camp. As part of these initiatives, a cultural programme is scheduled at Lepchakha (2700 feet), the remote and popular tourist center in the highest Buxa Hills of the district, on December 30.



Joydeep Chakraborty, the Block Development Officer of Kalchini Block, stated: “In preparation for the eighth phase of Duare Sarkar camps, we have already taken several steps. This time, cultural programmes will be organised to reach the people in Lepchakha, the most inaccessible area of the Buxa Hills. Additionally, voter education and awareness will be disseminated through the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in conjunction with Duare Sarkar.”

The administration highlights that the Alipurduar district has already completed the seventh phase of Duare Sarkar camps. In the previous phase, officials reached remote areas like Chunavati, Lepchakha, and Buxa Sadar of Buxa hills.

Taking a step further, the upcoming cultural programme in the remote Buxa Hills marks a significant event, attracting attendees from 14 villages inhabited by the Dukpa Tribe. Representatives from various line departments of the Alipurduar district administration are expected to be present.

On December 10, during a government distribution programme, the Chief Minister directed the Alipurduar district administration, known for its tribal dominance, to be proactive in tribal certification. From the outset of the Duare Sarkar camp, emphasis has been placed on various benefits for tribal people, including tribal certificates.