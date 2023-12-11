Alipurduar District Hospital set for expansion with new facilities

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District Hospital is set to receive new facilities following the visit of the Principal Secretary of the Health department. State Health department Principal Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam visited the district hospital on Saturday on the instructions of the Chief Minister.



He expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure of Alipurduar District Hospital.

According to hospital sources, several issues were presented to the health secretary by the hospital authorities on Saturday. Subsequently, several decisions were made. A new critical care unit with 50 beds is under construction in the new 4-storey building of the district hospital.

A separate burn unit will be established in that building. New devices for laparoscopic surgery are on their way.

Five more beds are being added to the dialysis unit. Some new devices are also arriving for urology.

Four additional anesthetists are required in the hospital, and four new anesthetists will be joining soon. The echocardiography machine will be installed very quickly. A modern ultrasound machine is being brought to Alipurduar district hospital for maternity mothers.

Suman Kanjilal, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee), said: “Some time ago, I met the Health Secretary in Kolkata and presented an overview of the district hospital to him. I invited him to visit the hospital. Several new initiatives are set to take place in the district hospital, and we are pleased that the Health Secretary is impressed with our hospital.”

Paritash Mandal, the hospital superintendent said: “The new services will commence soon, providing more benefits to the patients at the district hospital. Over the last 12 years, the state government has systematically worked on developing the infrastructure of district hospitals. During the Chief Minister’s visit to Alipurduar district, another set of new initiatives was introduced.”