Alipurduar district admin launches kayaking at Sikiajhora Eco Park

Alipurduar: The district administration has introduced kayaking for tourists at the Sikiajhora Eco Park, which is adjacent to the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Presently, tourists can enjoy a one-consecutive-hour boating trip in the stream trail through the jungle for just Rs 150 for a kayak. The adventure jungle tourism project was inaugurated on Friday by Alipurduar district magistrate, Surendra Kumar Meena.



Initially, four new kayaks have been introduced for this venture. The Alipurduar district administration has handed over these kayaks to a women's self-help group, responsible for managing the Sikiajhora Eco Park.

Officials of the district administration are optimistic that the boating adventure in the morning or afternoon will quickly captivate the hearts of tourists visiting the Eco Park.

District magistrate, Surendra Kumar Meena, stated: "We took the initiative to promote tourism labelled 'Dooars Darshan.' In its first phase, we introduced bicycle tourism at Rajabhatkhawa. In the second phase, we have introduced these four kayaks at Sikiajhora. Alipurduar district is a treasure trove of forests and tourism. This boating adventure tourism started with a development plan. We hope that this boat adventure tourism will become very popular soon.”

The district administration has also undertaken several development works, including an amusement park for children at Sikiajhora.