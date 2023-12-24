Alipurduar dist receives about Rs 10 cr for tribal dev projects

Alipurduar: The State Tribal Development department has allocated an additional Rs 10 crore for various development projects in six blocks of Alipurduar district inhabited by tribals. A total of 129 new works are planned within the district, with significant projects scheduled for Madarihat Birpara and Kalchini blocks.



R Vimala, the District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “We had already submitted the proposal and the Rs 10 crore project is set to commence soon. Additionally, proposals for the renovation of the Birsa Munda Bus Terminus in Birpara will be sent to the state shortly and work will begin as soon as the allocation is received.”

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik expressed: “The Chief Minister’s declaration of Alipurduar as a separate district has transformed the region in the last decade. The timely completion of the Rs 10 crore developmental projects will greatly benefit the community. The state government’s continuous support is evident and this news adds to the positive developments at the year’s end.”

According to the district administration, the six blocks of the districts will witness the construction of two new Sarna tribal community halls in Madarihat Birpara and Kalchini blocks.

Additionally, the renovation of the Bir Birsamunda Bus Terminus in Birpara city will be in progress with allocated funds. The completion of this project will bring numerous benefits to the locals. Other planned works include the installation of high mass tower lights in forest villages, solar lights, road renovations, ICDS center renovations, small culverts, and the construction of boundary walls for tribal student hostels and several open stages. The administration aims to complete all 129 projects by April, with the tender process scheduled for completion by the third week of January.