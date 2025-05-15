Alipurduar: Dist Police imposes strict curbs on flying drones

Alipurduar: Amid heightened security initiatives, Alipurduar District Police imposed strict restrictions on drone operations throughout the district, with special focus on the strategically sensitive Hasimara Air Force Base.

Flanked by key transport corridors—National Highway 31C to the west and south, the Hasimara-Kalchini State Highway to the north and the dense forests of Buxa Tiger Reserve to the east—the air base holds significant strategic value, prompting district authorities to ramp up security measures in the area.

Multiple naka-checking points have also been established along National Highway 31 and other major routes. The district police have also directed all eight police stations in Alipurduar to set up additional checkpoints to ensure smooth and secure movement of defense forces across National Highway 31, National Highway 48 and other key roads.

The security measures came shortly after an alleged breach, where a youth from Ghagra was apprehended for climbing a tall tree close to the base, allegedly attempting to observe internal activities. The individual is currently in custody.

Taking these incidents seriously, the district police have moved swiftly to ban unauthorized drone usage.

Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “From now on, flying drones without prior written permission from local police stations or outposts will be strictly prohibited. Any violations will result in legal action, including arrest.”

Officials have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near sensitive locations.