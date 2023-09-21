Alipurduar dist plans to launch bike ambulances in tea gardens

Alipurduar: After the successful implementation of the Palki Ambulance service in Buxa Hills, the Alipurduar district administration is now planning to introduce a bike ambulance service in tea gardens.



Many people are familiar with the concept of bike ambulances, thanks to Padma Shri Karimul Haque, who received the award for his dedicated service to thousands of people in the tea belt of the interior Dooars region. The Alipurduar district administration aims to launch bike ambulances as part of its model to enhance healthcare services in the tea garden areas.

The tea belt of Alipurduar comprises several tea estates in remote locations where traditional cars or four-wheeled ambulances cannot easily navigate.

The district administration plans to provide bike ambulances to several tea gardens to offer emergency medical services to the residents of these areas. These bike ambulances will be operated under the authority of the respective tea gardens. In the initial phase, they will be deployed to Newlands in Kumaragram, Mech Para, and Torsa in Kalchini, as well as Dholajhora in block-II of Alipurduar, and the Magherdabri Tea Garden through respective BDO offices.

Chinmay Dhar, manager of Majherdabri Tea Estate, commented: “Tea gardens often have limited traffic and conventional ambulances struggle to navigate the narrow and impassable roads in the labour quarters. Bike ambulances can easily access these areas. Moreover, during nighttime emergencies, when ambulance drivers might not be available, anyone in the tea garden can ride a bike ambulance, ensuring a swift transfer of patients to the hospital.”

Before handing over charge, district magistrate of Alipurduar, Surendra Kumar Meena, stated: “Motorcycles offer a convenient means of transporting patients quickly from remote areas to local hospitals. If patients can reach a local hospital promptly, they can then be transferred to the district hospital or elsewhere, reducing the risk to their lives. The state government has already provided 11 conventional ambulances to the tea garden areas of Alipurduar. These bike ambulances are equipped with a special reclining system and a first aid box at the back of the motorcycle. If this project proves successful, additional bike ambulances will soon be provided to other tea gardens as well.”