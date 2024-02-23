‘Alipurduar Dist Hosp to unveil 100-bed building in March’

In Alipurduar District Hospital, a significant advancement in patient care is on the horizon with the imminent activation of a new 100-bed building in March.

Hospital authorities have announced that upon the activation of the new building, all patients from different surgical units will be transferred to this state-of-the-art facility. Additionally, a cutting-edge critical care block with 50 beds is under construction, including a 24-bed hybrid Critical Care Unit (CCU) set to become operational in March. The expansion also foresees an increase in the capacity for orthopedic and general surgeries. Suman Kanjilal, chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee), stated: “The new building’s construction is nearly complete and it is expected to be handed over to us by March this year. Our hospital is ready to serve the people and we have achieved top rankings in the state for ENT surgery.

We have also addressed issues with birth and death certificates, ensuring quick issuance. Additionally, pathology lab reports will now be delivered directly to mobile numbers. A new Ultrasound Sonography (USG) machine will soon be available for maternity mothers admitted to the district hospital. This means there will be no need to rush to laboratories or out-of-hospital clinics for USG procedures. The hospital is also expecting a new USG machine, allowing patients to undergo USG while in bed. While laparoscopic machines for surgery have already arrived, some required tools are awaited for their activation.”

Hospital sources revealed plans for a dedicated burn unit in the forthcoming 4-storey building, along with the addition of five beds to the dialysis unit. Advanced devices in urology, including an Echocardiography machine, are on the horizon. Paritosh Mondal, Hospital Superintendent, assured the community, stating: “The new services will commence shortly, bringing enhanced benefits to patients at the district hospital.”