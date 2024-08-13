Alipurduar Dist Hosp: New 24-bed hybrid CCU operational

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District Hospital’s new 24-bed Hybrid Critical Care Unit (CCU) became operational on Tuesday, marking a major upgrade from the previous 12-bed facility.



This long-awaited development also involves relocating old CCU units to free up space for additional dialysis beds on the ground floor.

District Hospital Superintendent Paritosh Mondal stated: “The transition to a 24-bed Hybrid CCU on the third floor represents a significant advancement in patient care. The upgrade includes the relocation of old CCU units to accommodate additional dialysis beds, enhancing our hospital’s

treatment capabilities.”

Suman Kanjilal, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, added: “While the hybrid CCU was inaugurated earlier by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it is now

fully functional.

This expansion will minimise the need for costly private nursing homes, enabling more patients to receive free, high-quality care within the hospital.”