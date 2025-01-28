Alipurduar Dist Hosp: Male nurse arrested for ‘molesting’ students

Alipurduar: The authorities of the Alipurduar District Hospital have filed a formal complaint with the police against a male nursing staff member, Rana Malakar, for allegedly molesting two nursing students while on duty.

The incident occurred on January 25 in the hospital’s emergency ward. The matter surfaced on Monday morning, causing a stir in the hospital.

Based on the complaint of the Alipurduar District Hospital authority, the accused, Rana Malakar, was arrested from his staff quarter by the Alipurduar Police on Monday evening.

Upon learning of the allegations, health officials; guardians of the victims and the district’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Sumit Ganguly, rushed to the hospital. After a lengthy meeting, District Hospital Superintendent Paritosh Mondal filed a written complaint with the police against Malakar on Monday evening. The hospital also initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter. The accused is alleged to have been on duty under the influence of alcohol for an extended period. Sources claim he had developed a pattern of inappropriate behaviour towards female nurses under various pretenses. Despite previous incidents, the matter remained unaddressed until the victims came forward on January 25.

The two nursing students reported the incident first to Deepti Kar Chowdhury, Principal of the Nursing Training Institute, who then informed the hospital administration. However, the victims have chosen not to file a police complaint. Deepti Kar Chowdhury said: “I took immediate action upon receiving the complaint. However, the students have decided not to pursue a police report.” Despite the victims’ reluctance, senior Health department officials acted swiftly.

Hospital Superintendent Paritosh Mondal stated: “A departmental inquiry has been initiated and a written complaint has been filed with the police. A copy has also been sent to the Chief Medical Health Officer.”

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghubamshi confirmed: “A thorough investigation into the entire incident is underway.”