Alipurduar Dist Hosp dedicates one day each month in OPD for senior citizens

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District Hospital authority has launched a new initiative to dedicate one day each month in the outpatient department (OPD) exclusively for senior citizens. This programme, set to begin before Durga Puja, aims to ease the difficulties faced by elderly patients who currently endure long waits for medical attention.



Suman Kanjilal, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Alipurduar District Hospital, emphasised the need for this initiative, citing the large population of senior citizens in the district. “On average, the outpatient department sees a daily influx of 400-500 patients, forcing elderly individuals to endure long queues for treatment. By dedicating one day each month solely to senior citizens, we aim to alleviate some of the difficulties they face,” Kanjilal stated.

He also mentioned that all department doctors would be available on this designated day, ensuring comprehensive care for the elderly.

The initiative has received positive feedback from the community. Ujjal Baral, General Secretary of the Alipurduar Senior Citizen Forum, commended the hospital’s decision, saying: “This step is truly commendable.

Many elderly patients travel from various parts of the district to Alipurduar District Hospital and standing in line for extended periods can be very challenging. This decision will greatly benefit senior citizens and we appreciate the hospital authorities for implementing it.” In addition to the OPD initiative, Kanjilal also discussed new security measures at the hospital. “With the expansion of several new divisions in the coming months, additional security personnel will be hired.

The police will conduct special patrols inside and outside the hospital, particularly at night. A monitoring committee will be established by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti to review hospital security twice a month. Currently, only women are allowed to stay in the building designated for patients’ relatives,” Kanjilal added.